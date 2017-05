The official list of candidates nominated to stand for Eastbourne in the General Election has been announced.

In alphabetical order, they are: Caroline Ansell (Conservative); Alex Hough (Green); Jake Lambert (Labour); and Stephen Lloyd (Liberal Democrats).

Caroline Ansell

UKIP has not put forward a candidate.

Nominations have now closed for the General Election, which takes place on June 8.

Keep following www.eastbourneherald.co.uk for the latest election news.

Alex Hough

Jake Lambert