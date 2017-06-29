Warning for music-lovers as one in five are victims at ‘theftivals’

As the festival scene kicks off, a report has found that more than 20 per cent of UK festival-goers have been the victim of theft at a summer music event.

The average victim has lost items worth £162, with mobile phones, cameras and cash the commonest and most lucrative items targeted.

While thefts from tents and other onsite accommodation accounted for half of the thefts listed, two in five people had items actually stolen from their person.

The research by Together Mutual Insurance (https://www.togethermutualinsurance.co.uk/) comes as 1.9 million Brits are confirmed as attending a UK festival in 2017, with numbers expected to rise due to the weak pound discouraging travel abroad.

Glastonbury, which took place at Worthy Farm last weekend, was the most popular event with just under a third questioned naming the legendary Somerset as the one they would be most likely to attend.

The Isle of Wight (28%), Reading (23%), Download (17%) and V Festival (17%) were also noted as being likely to attract UK visitors - including criminals.

Jon Craven, CEO of Together Mutual Insurance, who commissioned the survey, said: “Our advice for festival-goers this summer is to take advantage of the security options such as onsite lockers, even if you have to pay a few pounds for it.

“We would also recommend that people insure their items before they attend, that way they are protected if something does go wrong.”