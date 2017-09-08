Video: Autumn season highlights in London

To launch London’s Autumn Season the award-winning creator of Hamilton, Lin-Manuel Miranda, joins local Londoners including vocalist and broadcaster Jumoké Fashola, author and fashion historian Amber Buchart, London events and culture vloggers Pete and Jens, and Blue Badge Tour Guide, David Mildon in a series of films to uncover the best of London’s cultural scene this autumn.

Together they showcase the incredible events taking place across the capital during London’s Autumn Season, including:

Autumn season in London

· West End Shows: such as Hamilton: The Musical at the Victoria Palace Theatre, Annie at the Piccadilly Theatre and Young Frankenstein at The Garrick Theatre

· Exhibitions: Diana: Her Fashion Story at Kensington Palace, Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone exhibition at The British Library and The Pink Floyd Exhibition at the Victoria and Albert museum

· Festivals: Underbelly Festival; BFI Film Festival, London Jazz Festival and Museums at Night festival

· Performing Arts: La Boheme at The Royal Opera House, Dance: Acosta Danza at the Sadlers Wells Theatre and This Is Rattle at the Barbican, which marks Sir Simon Rattle’s first season as Music Director at the London Symphony Orchestra

Talking about London’s Autumn Season, Lin-Manuel Miranda, says: “London is one of the most exciting places in the world. There’s a real sense of discovery about London – you turn the corner and you walk into something new, amazing, and teeming with life. There is so much to see during London’s Autumn Season, every weekend there’s something going on. Bringing Hamilton to the West End during the autumn is a dream come true – and I can’t wait to see how British audiences embrace it.”

Jumoké Fashola who stars in London’s Autumn Season alongside Lin-Manuel Miranda, says: “London is an incredible place to visit. It’s a city that always smiles and always has something to give.”

Watch Lin-Manuel Miranda and Londoners from across the capital as they explore the remarkable events that make London a must-visit destination this fall at visitlondon.com/autumn.