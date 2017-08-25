The end is in sight for those annoying PPI calls

Billions have been paid out so far as a result of the PPI scandal and now from next Tuesday – 29 August 2017 – the final countdown begins.

In exactly two years from that date, PPI complaints will come to a close once and for all – that means no more cold calls or spam texts and no further opportunity to claim compensation.

It’s estimated that 45 million policies many have been sold and despite the banks reportedly putting aside £40 to cover successful claims, many Brits have still not made a formal complaint to claim compensation.

‘The clock is ticking…’

James Walker, founder of Resolver says: “I’m often asked if PPI claims are just encouraging ‘compensation culture’ and put simply, the answer is no. Too many people give up making a complaint because they’re worried it will be too much hassle or too difficult.”

Resolver have now created two new PPI tools – the PPI Checker and the Commission (Plevin) Complaint Tool.

“It’s vital that people have a free tool to help them make PPI complaints, find out if they had PPI or launch a new complaint about commission,” James adds.

“We’ve helped 400,000 people sort out their PPI complaints in less than a year – and our service is entirely free and takes just a few minutes. So don’t delay, the clock is ticking…”