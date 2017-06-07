Harry Potter fans have a chance to act in the Fantastic Beasts sequel

If you are a Harry Potter or Fantastic Beasts fan then the announcement that there is an open call for five young actors to join the cast of the film may be right up your street.

Pottermore, author J.K. Rowling’s site, announced the news that Warner Bros. Pictures and the filmmakers behind the Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them sequel are looking for young people to play five new roles in the film, ‘including teenage incarnations of Newt Scamander, Leta Lestrange, Gellert Grindelwald and Albus Dumbledore.’

The website says: “An open casting call has gone out for three actors between the ages of 13 and 16 to play young versions of Newt, Leta, and another character called Sebastian.

“They are also looking for actors between 16 and 18 to portray both Gellert Grindelwald and Albus Dumbledore as teenagers.”

According to the website, open casting calls are something of a tradition with these films, with both Faith Wood-Blagrove (who played the role of Modesty in Fantastic Beasts) and Evanna Lynch (Luna Lovegood) apparently getting their roles through this process. It also states that no previous acting experience is necessary.

The closing date for applications is Tuesday, June 20. To find out the full details of how to apply, as well as more news about the sequel, visit www.pottermore.com