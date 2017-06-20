Contestants wanted for Kirstie and Phil’s Love It or List It

Property experts, Kirstie and Phil, are on the search for homeowners who are in need of some hands-on help in renovating or relocating.

Back for a third series, Love It or List It, will give homeowners the opportunity to pick the brains of TV’s most famous property couple.

Whether you want to make the most of what you’ve got or sell up and move somewhere new, Kirstie and Phil will be on hand to solve any of your property problems.

If you think you could benefit from Kirstie and Phil’s exclusive property advice, send an email to the Love It or List It team with your details asking for an application to homes@raisetheroofproductions.com or call 0141 427 5880.