Obstructed Eastbourne cycle lane called ‘physically dangerous’

A resident has called an overgrown hedge obstructing a cycle lane ‘physically dangerous’.

Rick Chagouri-Brindle took a photograph of the path in Larkspur Drive, which appears to show the foliage completely blocking the path – forcing cyclists to go into the pedestrian lane.

He said, “Local cycle paths are physically dangerous...shame on you council. This is Larkspur Drive.”

A spokesperson for Eastbourne Borough Council said, “The council’s contractor will clear the path this week.”

