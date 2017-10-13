Oakwood pupils donate to foodbank

Pupils from Oakwood Primary Academy made a visit to Eastbourne Foodbank on Tuesday to learn how their donations help people in need.

The school had asked parents/carers for donations for their ‘Harvest Collection’ and held an assembly for the children, explaining how their donations would benefit others.

The children from Year 5 met Howard Wardle from the Foodbank, who took them on a tour and explained the service provided by the centres in Eastbourne and the surrounding area.