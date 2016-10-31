Nurses receive recognition in first Better Together Awards

Awards celebrating the work of East Sussex nurses were presented at the county’s first Better Together nursing conference.

More than 100 nurses working in local hospitals, clinics, communities, practices and hospices attended the Celebrating the Value of Nurses in East Sussex conference in Eastbourne.

One of the award-winning nurses was Polly Mayer, district nurse at East Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust.

Polly was nominated for going ‘above and beyond’ and won the People’s Choice Award.

The nurses were all nominated by members of the community who had experience of their care - whether it be receiving treatment themselves or witnessing kindness and compassion shown to their loved one.

The person who nominated Polly said, “Polly treated my terminally ill mother with care and dignity throughout and was truly wonderful.”

The nomination concluded, “Thank you will never be enough for us as a family to Polly.”

Mollie Taylor, staff nurse at Newington Ward at the Conquest won the Compassionate Care Award.

Judges were told, “Mollie has been qualified for under two years but has already shown an amazing astuteness and fantastic ability to care for our frail elderly patients.”

Mark Standen, matron on Gardner Ward at the Conquest, has won the Outstanding Leadership Award.

He was described as being ‘passionate about delivering high quality care to the patients on his ward’.

The person who nominated him said, “He leads by example and is an excellent role model, not only to his own team but to those in other areas.”

Heather Clarke, a practice nurse, took home the Innovation and Education Award.

She was described as, ‘a real inspiration and very passionate about primary care, students and nursing’.

The winners were announced by conference organiser Allison Cannon, chief nurse, Eastbourne at Hailsham and Seaford Clinical Commissioning Group and Hastings and Rother Clinical Commissioning Group. They were handed out by Alice Webster, director of nursing at East Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust.

Held at the Kings Centre, Eastbourne, the awards ceremony followed a series of talks, including one given by Miles Hilton-Barber, a blind adventurer and motivational speaker, and workshops on improving care and compassion, the impact of dementia, and advance care planning.

Allison Cannon said, “A huge thank you to all those who nominated nurses for our inaugural East Sussex Better Together nursing awards.

“This celebration of our nurses was really inspirational.”

Alice Webster added, “This award ceremony was very inspiring and highlighted the care and compassion of some well deserving nurses. They, along with many other dedicated nurses across East Sussex, do so much every day of the year to care and support local people in many different healthcare settings.”