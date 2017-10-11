NSPCC: Eastbourne teacher’s actions were ‘shocking abuse of his position of trust’

The NSPCC has spoken out after a teacher was banned from the classroom for life this week after a teachers’ misconduct panel revealed he had a ‘sexual relationship’ with a pupil while working at an Eastbourne school.

The actions of Nathan Waring, 37, at Bede’s School, Eastbourne – and later at Gresham’s School in Norfolk – went before the National College for Teaching and Leadership panel.

Mr Waring did not attend the hearing, but was banned from teaching for life after the panel heard he had been exchanging sexual messages with the Bede’s pupil, who was under the age of 13, and kissing and touching her inappropriately.

An NSPCC spokesperson said, “Children should feel safe and protected at school and Waring’s actions represent a shocking abuse of his position of trust.

“He showed no regard for the impact this would have on the pupils he should have been safeguarding and has rightly been banned from teaching as a result of his disturbing behaviour.

“Child protection is everyone’s responsibility and it’s vital that concerns about inappropriate relationships between adults in authority and young people in their care are reported immediately.”

Click here for the original story.