NOSTALGIA: Importance of Neolithic times spotlighted in Eastbourne

People will be able to learn how to recognise or refresh their knowledge of pre-historic worked flint and investigate the importance of flint and flint tools to the people of Neolithic Britain in a study day taking place at the Redoubt on Saturday October 8.

The neolithic Flint Study Day is being organised by the Sussex School of Archaeology in partnership with Heritage Eastbourne and runs from 10am-5pm.

Annalie Seaman, manager at the Sussex School of Archaeology, said, “Delve deep underground to the core of Neolithic industry, the flint mines of North-Western Europe and Britain and discover how they were used and the history of their excavation.

“Compare the Neolithic flint industry of the Balkans with British examples and watch a live demonstration of Neolithic-style flint knapping.

“The exhibition at the Pavilion next door to the Redoubt this year is entitled Making Tracks: Eastbourne’s Bronze Age Mystery and features some artefacts from both local and national collections on display for the first time. People can wander round the exhibits during breaktimes.”

The cost of the study day is £35 including breaktime refreshments.

The study day coincides with Making Tracks: Eastbourne’s Bronze Age Mystery, an immersive exhibition revealing the previously untold stories of Eastbourne’s internationally important Bronze Age discovery.

The public can travel back in time to walk alongside the rare Bronze Age trackway built by Eastbourne residents.

