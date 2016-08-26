NOSTALGIA: Celebration of summer in Eastbourne - the UK’s sunniest place

There’s still time to experience seaside holidays from the 1870s through to the 1970s at Eastbourne’s Redoubt Fortress.

It is hosting the entertaining vintage seaside holidays exhibition until September 5.

Visitors can uncover memories of holidays from the past, treasured mementoes and films of trips to the seaside.

There to be discovered are the stories of Eastbourne’s famous visitors and Lewis Carroll’s incredible bed desk used to write the magical tales of Wonderland.

The exhibition is an evocative celebration of summer in the UK’s sunniest place and details Eastbourne’s journey from a Victorian seaside ‘tennis town’ to a mass market seaside resort some 40 years ago.

Along with arts and crafts, there’s a funny seaside ‘photobooth’ and summer fun in the parade ground.

The exhibition is open daily from 10am until 5pm. To find out more visit www.EastbourneMuseums.co.uk

