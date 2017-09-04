‘Nightmare’ footpath causing problems outside Eastbourne care home

Residents and staff have raised concerns about a hazardous pavement outside their care home.

Some have described the footpath, outside Berry Pomeroy care home in Compton Street, as a ‘nightmare’ due to huge tree roots lifting the pavement and making it uneven and ultimately unsafe to walk on or push a wheelchair over.

Deputy manager Julie Winter said, “It’s impossible for the residents. We have a few who like to go outside and they have a problem with it, it’s so uneven it’s hard for them to cross the path. It’s on a slant.

“It’s difficult for them to go out on their own.

“Sometimes residents go outside in wheelchairs with their families.

“They are tilted nearly falling out, and they sometimes go out onto the road to avoid it.”

The care home has complained to the county council, which, she said, did not do enough to help. “All they have done is tarmac over the roots,” she said.

And Thelma Farr, whose mother is a resident at the care home, said, “It is an absolute nightmare to push a wheelchair with a person in it as the tree roots are coming through the tarmac and the gradient is quite bad.”

Responding to the issue, an East Sussex Highways spokesperson said: “We are aware of the concerns regarding the condition of the pavement in this part of Compton Street.

“The issues are being caused by tree roots growing under the pavement which have caused the pavement to rise and become uneven.

“We have recently attended to apply a new layer of asphalt to the pavement to make it as safe as possible but a long-term solution will require either the removal of the tree or grinding back its roots.

“Responsibility for management of trees lies with Eastbourne Borough Council so we have made the borough council aware of this issue and asked them if they could address the problems caused by the tree roots.”