Night spot donation to hospice

Eastbourne club Cameo has made a donation of almost £5,000 to support children’s hospice Chestnut Tree House.

Mike Gillman, general manager of the Langney Road venue, presented the grant from its company’s Echo Trust charity to buy a range of equipment, including a suction machine, feeding bottles, refurbishment of changing trolleys and tool kits for the community nursing team.

Mike said: “The donation is a way we can give something back. We hold regular collections at the club and our customers are always generous. We nominated Chestnut Tree House to benefit because of the amazing care and support it provides to local families.”

Terrina Barnes, corporate fundraising manager for Chestnut Tree House, said: “We are so grateful to everyone at Cameo for donating these vital funds to us. Chestnut Tree House provides care and support to around 300 children with life-shortening conditions.”

