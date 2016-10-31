Newly-launched Eastbourne mental health service calls for volunteers

A charity is looking for volunteers for its newly-launched Eastbourne service which helps those affected by someone else’s substance misuse and mental health problems.

East Sussex Family and Carers’ Team (ESFACT) is part of Cranstoun, a charity which aims to fight drug and alcohol addiction, and will provide advice and support through one to one sessions and workshops.

The team’s focus is on helping those caring for someone with a dual diagnosis – which means they are suffering from both mental illness and substance abuse problems.

ESFACT is currently looking for volunteers to help promote and develop the new service, and will provide free training courses and workshops for those that wish to get involved.

Team leader Emma Jones said, “We are really excited about the potential of this project. People who are living with someone who has dual diagnosis often don’t feel able to make enough time for themselves and so don’t fully recognise the emotional and sometimes physical impact it is having on them. “We can provide that space for them to nurture themselves for a while and also to develop some tools to cope with their situation.”

Former Eastbourne MP Stephen Lloyd said, “I am delighted to support the launch of this important new initiative. The impact on families or partners of people who are in the grip of addiction can be absolutely devastating.

“The East Sussex Families and Carers’ team remit is to support folk who live with a family member who is in the grip of addiction and poor mental health.

“I am pleased to support their opening in Eastbourne. It is an important issue that needs to be taken seriously.”

Anyone who would like support from ESFACT or would like to volunteer can get in touch by calling Emma on 07920786352 or Tara on 07795953951, or by emailing ejones@cranstoun.org.uk or to’connor@cranstoun.org.uk.

The office is 3VA, 8 Saffrons Road and drop-ins, starting from November 8, will be on Tuesdays from 10am-12pm.