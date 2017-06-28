New two-lane bridge to be built at Exceat

A new two-lane bridge is being built at Exceat.

The road on the current bridge is one-way, meaning the traffic often grinds to a halt along the busy coastal road.

Maria Caulfield MP has welcomed the news that Government money previously allocated to East Sussex County will be used to build the bridge.

In the Autumn Statement the Chancellor allocated £2.13 million to East Sussex for transport improvements that will benefit the local economy.

In a County Council Cabinet Meeting on June 27 Councillors agreed that action must be taken to replace the single lane bridge.

These funds will be added to £500,000 of County funds that were going to be used to improve the bridge.

The Government funds need to be spent within the 2017/2018 financial year.

Mrs Caulfield said, “The single lane Exceat Bridge is simply not appropriate for the volume of traffic that use it every day causing huge delays in both directions.

“I have long campaigned for both Government and the County Council to take action.

“I am delighted that the County Council have been able to use Government funds to bring forward plans to install a new two lane bridge that will alleviate the terrible congestion in the area.”