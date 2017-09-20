New therapy centre for children opens in Eastbourne

A new therapy centre for children with special educational needs and disabilities has opened at the Old Printworks in Commercial Road.

The grand opening of the Embrace Centre was held last week when MP and charity patron Stephen Lloyd cut the ribbon along with invited guests and Eastbourne mayor Pat Hearn.

Embrace’s new therapy centre will be offering sensory sessions in a new sensory room, a parent support group, law clinic, messy play sessions, singing and signing, a children’s hairdressers and a Saturday Club.

All weekday morning sessions will be charged at £5 per child and start at 10am.

Sessions will be suitable for pre schoolers and home schoolers.

Embrace charity founder Rebecca Whippy said, “The learning sessions will be geared up to engaging your child in learning using multisensory approaches, visual learning and play therapy.

“These sessions are planned by the Embrace team in consultation with a trained teacher specialising in autism, dyslexia and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.”

The charity has been able to launch the centre due to the support of the community received this year, especially from funders such as Southern Rail and the Mayor’s Charity.

Rebecca said, “There is a huge amount of excitement and expectation surrounding the launch of the Embrace Centre. We are so grateful of the

support our children have received this year from the business community and from our families that we work with.

“We love working with our children and feel honoured and excited to be able to offer them a new centre to improve their learning experiences. The centre and sessions offered there have the potential to make a huge difference to many isolated children and families and really impact the level of support and education that local disabled children and their families receive.”

For more information or to be sent a booking form contact rebeccawhippy.embrace@gmail.com or ring the office number on Eastbourne 404775.