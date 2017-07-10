New takeaway restaurant to open in Willingdon

A new takeaway restaurant is set to open its doors in Willingdon this month.

Pizza chain Domino’s is opening its latest branch on Freshwater Square on July 12.

Francesca Rünger-Field, area manager at Domino’s said: “We’re thrilled to be opening our doors to the people of Willingdon, and we’re celebrating the opening by offering Any Pizza, Any Size for £6.99, collection only, for one week.

“There’s also plenty of employment opportunity for people living in Willingdon, so we look forward to welcoming local pizza superstars to join our growing team.