New speed limit and safety measures for sea off Eastbourne

Safety measures have been introduced in the sea off Eastbourne after a flood of complaints and fears that jetskis and other crafts may hit swimmers.

A new 5mph speed limit zone either side of the pier has been introduced Eastbourne’s seafront team in a bid to prevent fast moving watercraft from entering the area.

Running from the Wish Tower to the Redoubt, a new line of yellow buoys will mark out the new 5mph zone, encouraging jetskis and other motorised or rigid craft to stay further out to sea, during the bathing season from May to September.

The new zone put in place this week, is in addition to current protection along the main resort beaches from the Wish Tower to the Pier, which sees a complete ban on motorised or rigid watercraft within 100 metres of the beaches during school holidays.

Eastbourne Borough Council’s tourism member Margaret Bannister said, “Eastbourne’s waters have been getting busier and busier this season with swimmers and watersports – it’s fantastic to see so many enjoying our beach life.

“The addition of this buoyed line will add some extra protection for swimmers and better zoning of our seafront, as the beaches get even busier.”

Eastbourne’s seawater has consistently been rated ‘excellent’ and recommended in the Good Beach Guide, with the main resort beach from the pier to the Wish Tower offering the safest bathing, lifeguarded from May to September.

As well as instigating beach rescues and life support, the lifeguard team also provide first aid, access to an emergency defibrillator and free KidzSafe wristbands, along with advice on weather and sea conditions.

Located near the Wish Tower, the lifeguard bathing station offers beach showers, sunlounger and parasol hire, a free suncream dispenser for emergencies and even a kids sandpit which is kept topped up throughout the summer.

At the end of the main resort beach, kayaking and stand-up paddle boarding have been increasing in popularity from the Wish Tower with kayaks and boards available for hire from Eastbourne Kayak and Surf.