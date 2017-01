A new Chinese restaurant is to open in Meads village.

The new eatery will open next week replacing Ridgways which closed last autumn.

Xing Fu, which means happiness, is in Meads Street and is owned and run by Xining Sheng and Hong Wang, who also run the Eastern Wok in Old Town.

Xining said, “We are very much looking forward to welcoming customers old and new and we have been delighted by the warm welcome we have received from the local community.”