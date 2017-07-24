New project for Les Miserables star from Eastbourne

Have your say

A rising star from Eastbourne will next appear alongside Dexter actor Michael C Hall in a Netflix original series.

Isabelle Allen, a pupil at Moira House school, has been filming the drama Safe in Manchester with the U.S. star who plays her father in the upcoming series.

The 15-year-old shot to fame as the young Cosette in the international blockbuster Les Miserables after being spotted in a school play.

She has since performed in a number of films and series and won the award for best under-18 actor at the Los Angeles International Film Festival Awards in June.

Cast members of the eight-part series Safe include Sherlock star Amanda Abbington and Coronation Street actor Katy Carmichael.

The new series, which is written by Bafta winning screenwriter Danny Broklehurst, tells the story of a widowed husband raising his two teenage daughters.

The drama begins when one daughter sneaks out to a party and a murder is committed on the same night.