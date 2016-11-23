New, private area for critical care

A refurbished private area has been created for relatives of critical care patients to have conversations with doctors and nurses.

The organ donation committee donated £1,500 to create an area with comfortable soft seating, new flooring and a more calming environment for private and difficult conversations with clinical staff.

Sylvia Harris, critical care practice educator, said, “Being a loved one of a patient in critical care is a difficult time and as a team we were aware of the need for an area, other than the relatives’ room, where private and sometimes difficult conversations can be held.

“We had been using an office area but this was not ideal so we spoke to the leads for the organ donation committee, which has funds available to improve the journey of patients and relatives.

“We are most grateful for the kind donation of more than £1,500 and to all those who have made this vast improvement possible.”

Local photographer, Sarah Willingham, kindly donated two pictures of the pier and Belle Tout at cost price. Former patient Barry West, who spent more than four months in critical care recently, donated two pictures of Bondi beach and a mountain trek. Barry was paralysed from the neck downwards following a car accident around 20 years ago and paints with his mouth.

His work can viewed at bwest@uwclub.net