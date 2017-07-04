New Princes Park cafe open its doors

A newly refurbished café has opened in Princes Park.

The Boathouse is the result of a complete refurbishment of the former café and is part of Eastbourne Borough Council’s £1.2 million project for Princes Park which has recently undergone a range of recent improvements including the creation of a central plaza, pedestrian link to the seafront, new entrance and zebra crossing.

Funds were provided to the council through a grant from the government’s Coastal Communities Fund.

Councillor David Tutt, Leader of Eastbourne Borough Council, said, “I’m delighted The Boathouse is open for business and delivering a great service to local people and visitors in a modern, attractive building. It’s a real asset for the town and the homemade cakes are a big hit.

“With these enhancements, we are making the very most of Princes Park which has consistently been awarded Green Flag status for several years for being among the best green spaces in the country. These new additions have made the park an even better place to visit and I hope many people enjoying coming here, as well and the new café, over the summer and for years to come.”

Helen Field, operations director at The Boathouse, added, “We are excited to be opening in Princes Park and have been bowled over by the support from the local community. The café is open between 8am and 6pm and we hope to extend both the menu and the opening hours over the coming weeks.

“On behalf of the management and staff we look forward to welcoming everyone at The Boathouse.”