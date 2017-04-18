New president of Eastbourne Law Society announced

A new president has been appointed at Eastbourne Law Society – making it a hat trick for one firm of solicitors.

Stuart Grace of Lawson Lewis Blakers Solicitors in Eastbourne has been named as this year’s president and follows in the footsteps of two of his colleagues who held the chain of office in previous years.

Mr Grace said, “It will be my honour to serve the local solicitors as their president.”

Lawson Lewis Blakers is unique in having provided the presidents of the Eastbourne Law Society for three years running.

The first year was helmed by Christos Christou with Richard Palmer taking over the second year.

Mr Palmer handed over the chain of office to Mr Grace for the forthcoming year.

Senior director of the firm, Jeremy Sogno, said, “We are delighted to support Stuart as president.

“Christos and Richard fought against government cuts to preserve the courts of Eastbourne.

“We are concerned our clients, and the people of Eastbourne who need to attend court, will be required to travel to Hastings and Brighton and will incur expense and cause inconvenience in doing so.

“Eastbourne Law Society will continue to fight for access to justice for all.”

Mr Grace said, “The issue concerning local justice will be a priority.”

Lawson Lewis & Co merged with Blaker Son & Young in 2012 to form Lawson Lewis Blakers.

The company has offices in Eastbourne, Peacehaven and Lewes and employs more than 65 people.