New prefects at Eastbourne school welcomed by MP

The MP shared tea and cake with the new Head Boy and Head Girl of an Eastbourne school.

Stephen Lloyd visited The Eastbourne Academy last week to celebrate the appointment of senior prefects, including Emily Bull and Joshua Ndubuisi – the new Head Girl and Boy.

Mr Lloyd, the MP for Eastbourne and Willingdon, met the students, their families and members of staff at the tea party.

He said, “It was wonderful to meet such engaging young people – they were full of enthusiasm for the responsible roles they have been awarded and I’m sure they will do a fantastic job of leading the school and setting a fine example to their peers.

“They are a credit to their families and their teachers.”

The 18 student appointments were made following a selection process which involved interviews, training and a vote.

Head Boy and Girl were selected by the academy’s principal, Keith Pailthorpe and two vice-principals.

Mr Pailthorpe said, “We were delighted that Stephen could join us to celebrate the success of our students.

“Senior prefects play a very important role at The Eastbourne Academy and it is an honour and an achievement to be chosen.

“Stephen made their success all the more special.”