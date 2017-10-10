New parking restrictions put in place on Eastbourne roads

Motorists are now banned from parking their vehicles on verges and pavements in Ratton.

The new restrictions, in Kings Drive and Park Avenue, come after a successful campaign by the community and Ratton county councillor Colin Belsey.

The two-year battle saw residents and organisations, such as Guide Dogs, raise concerns about drivers parking on the verges and blocking pavements.

Councillor Belsey said he asked the Highways team to look into the matter and it is now an offence to park on verges or pavements there, as of October 9 (Monday).

He said, “This has been a long-fought battle by Conservative Ratton councillors at county and borough level on behalf of residents and we’re delighted we have won and the restrictions are now in place.

“Local people were pretty sick of seeing verges messed up, especially over the winter months when the rains came and they got churned up.

“It was also an unnecessary cost to the council tax payers who end up paying for repairing the verges.

“I hope making it an offence will end the problem. It was right to listen to residents’ concerns and win a small battle on their behalf to stop unsightly verges which are, after all, on display to visitors entering our town on Kings Drive.”

Warning letters telling drivers of the new regulation will be put on cars for the next few weeks. After that, motorists will be fined £70.