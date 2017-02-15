New parking restrictions loom for Eastbourne roads

A raft of new parking restrictions could come into force in Eastbourne.

The proposals are currently being consulted on and the last day for people to voice any concerns or views is Friday February 17.

Included in the list are new restrictions at drop off trouble spots near schools and restricted parking times to stop all day commuter parking in Hampden Park.

A spokesperson at East Sussex County Council, which is responsible for parking restrictions in Eastbourne, said, “We receive many requests for new or changes to existing parking and waiting restrictions in Eastbourne.

“The proposals follow requests for changes to existing parking controls or where local residents, businesses or other road users want new controls to be introduced.

“There are areas where safety or access issues have been identified and it is felt necessary to introduce restrictions such as yellow lines or school keep clear markings.

“We want to hear people’s views on the proposals and whether they have any reason for the proposals not being installed.

“After the closing date of February 17 we will process all responses.”

There may be new waiting restrictions in Admiralty Way, Alder Close, Anchorage Way, Appledore Close, Ash Close, Atlantic Drive Baldwin Avenue, Barduda Quay, Barrier Reef Way, Beatty Road, Boston Close, Brede Close, Burton Road, Chamberlain Road, Canary Quay, Carlisle Road, Caroline Way, Chatham Green, Chelworth Road, Compton Place Road, Courtlands Road, Dalton Road, Eugene Way, Etchingham Road, Faversham Road, Friday Street, Falmouth Close, Golden Gate Way, Grenada Close, Great Cliffe Road, Hardy Drive, Helvellyn Drive, Ivy Lane, Long Beach Veiw, Lullington Close, Longstone Road, Madeira Way, Martinique Way, Meadowlands Avenue, Mendip Avenue, Marsden Road, Michel Grove, Milnthorpe Road, Milton Road, Moy Avenue, New Place, New Road, Ocklynge Road, Pacific Drive, Pashley Road, Pennine Way, Plymouth Close, Prideaux Road, Prince Williams Parade, Priory Road, Ringwood Road, Rusper Road, Rutland Close, Saffrons Road, Samoa Way, Santa Cruz Drive, Seaside, Selmeston Road, Southampton Close, St John’s Road, St Kitts Drive, Shortdean Place, Tasmania Way, The Portlands, Upper Carlisle Road, Victoria Drive, Wartling Road and Winston Crescent.

No loading and unloading 8am to 6pm Monday to Saturday restrictions are proposed in Courtlands Road and in order to discourage daytime all day commuter parking, new no waiting between 10am and 11am restrictions are proposed in Rutland Close.

Changes to disabled parking spaces and adjacent restrictions are proposed in Ceylon Place, Dursley Road, Langney Road, Latimer Road and Wartling Road.

After requests from local residents it is proposed to extend zone M and to introduce shared use (permit holders or two hour time limited waiting) parking bays in Dalton Road and in order to maintain safety at the school entrances, it is proposed to install no stopping on entrance markings School Keep Clear and no waiting restrictions in Chailey Close.

No parking on footpath or verge restrictions could also come in along Etchingham Road, Chailey Road, Kings Drive, Masden Road, Redford Close and Park Avenue.

Time Limited parking bays are planned for Seaside and Winston Crescent for motorists using the vets and local businesses.

Changes to no waiting restrictions are proposed in Saffrons Road and Stansted Road.

The taxi only bay in Susan’s Road looks set to be extended.

Because some permit holder only bays in Zone J are often empty, it is proposed four spaces in Westfield Road.