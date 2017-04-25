New online Eastbourne community group launched

Two Eastbourne friends have come up with a new online community group for people to connect, share news, events and recommendations.

Harry Pope and Andy King launched www.streetfriends.co.uk, a social and community interest website for Eastbourne, at the end of March.

Andy King is the technical expert who created the site from nothing.

He said, “We have been overwhelmed by the support we have received. The enthusiasm for our site has been phenomenal, it has exceeded our expectations and only went live at the end of March quickly gaining more than 200 users.

“We are learning as we are progressing, reading the suggestions from our members, for example it was suggested there was no forum for Hailsham, so we created a page.”

Harry, a sight-seeing guide, public speaker and writer who has been working behind the scenes with Andy, said, “I love being involved with streetfriends. There’s a general chat page which is very popular. Streetfriends is answering a need for a local community interest site.”