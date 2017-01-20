‘New neighbours’ steal from elderly Eastbourne resident

Police in Eastbourne are searching for two women who stole from an elderly resident after pretending to be new neighbours.

Sometime between 11am and 1pm on Wednesday (January 18) the pair called at the 88-year-old man’s flat in Selwyn Road, Eastbourne, said they had just moved into the block and wanted to check how the plumbing and lighting worked.

They managed to get in on that pretext and looked round.

After they left, the man found that a wallet, containing some cash and a bank card, had been taken from the flat.

The two suspects are believed to have knocked at another flat door at around the same time, but had not received a response. One is described as white and in her thirties.

Detective Inspector Neil Ralph said, “Bogus caller offences are not currently frequent, but this was a heartless theft carried out in an unusual way.

“If you recognise this couple, or perhaps if you have also been approached by them, please contact us.

“We also ask neighbours to help keep an eye on elderly residents, especially those who may vulnerable to cold calling and plausible stories on the doorstep.

“The best advice is always - if in doubt, keep them out.”

Witnesses can email 101@sussex.pnn.police.uk quoting serial 0614 of 18/01.

You can also report online (https://sussex.police.uk/contact-us/response-to-appeal/) or call 101.

