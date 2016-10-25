New man in top job at hospice

St Wilfrid’s Hospice has a new chief executive.

Following the retirement, in June, of Kara Bishop who was at the helm of the local hospice for ten years, David Scott-Ralphs has taken over.

David joins St Wilfrid’s from national charity SeeAbility – where he was the CEO for 13 years.

David said, “I’m absolutely delighted to be joining a charity that’s thought of so highly locally.

“My wife and I moved to Eastbourne a few months ago and, in settling in, virtually everybody I’ve met has a story to tell about the hospice; there’s a wonderful feeling of goodwill rooted in the community.”

David has worked in the not-for-profit sector for 25 years, starting in 1991 in fundraising for Macmillan.

It was there that he oversaw the first World’s Biggest Coffee Morning, now an annual event.

He said, “My wife is a palliative care specialist and I’ve always had a keen interest in the work of hospices, so I feel thrilled and honoured to be taking on this role at St Wilfrid’s.”

