New location for Eastbourne’s Terminus Road Post Office

The Post Office in Terminus Road, Eastbourne, is to move from its current location to create a modern open-plan branch for customers.

The new location for the branch is the WH Smith store at 110 Terminus Road, near to its current site.

The new branch will continue to provide the same wide range of services.

Roger Gale, General Manager for the Post Office’s Crown branch network, said that the change would help to ensure the branch is commercially viable into the future and therefore protect Post Office services on which customers in Eastbourne depend.

“Our customers’ needs continue to change and we are responding to that, taking the right action to sustain our services for years to come,” said Mr Gale.

The Post Office’s final plans for the branch have been shaped following a six-week public consultation.

The new branch will have five serving positions and three self-service kiosks.

The last day of service at the current branch is February 22, 2017. The new branch will open on February 23 and will continue to be operated by the Post Office, with the existing branch team providing customer service.

