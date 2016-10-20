New lease of life for disabled Eastbourne cat

Cats are not usually seen being walked on a lead, but there is a feline in Eastbourne that does just that.

Tara, owned by Ervin Birkens, became disabled after a car accident that left her blind in one eye, deaf, and with extensive jaw damage that means she needs assistance at mealtimes.

Tara enjoys her daily walks on a lead. Photo by Kerry Stevens

Ervin, of Tideswell Road, walks her on the lead every day and says she now has a new lease of life.

He and his wife adopted two-year-old Tara from a Romanian rescue centre where she was given a cat passport and innoculations before going to her new life in Eastbourne.

Ervin said, “Tara gets a lot of attention, sometimes negative with people saying cats shouldn’t be walked on a lead, but she loves her daily jaunt and lets us know it’s walk time every day.

“we fell in love with her and are able to give her the daily care that she needs with her disabilities.”

