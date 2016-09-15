New homes plan put on hold

A controversial plan to build 425 new homes on land between Hampden Park and Willingdon has been put on hold for the time being.

Members of Wealden District Council were due to make a decision on whether to allow the development on land at Brodricklands and Hamlands Farm to go ahead yesterday, but it was deferred because of concerns.

Planning officers had recommended permission be granted despite a massive campaign against it by people living nearby, who were concerned at the impact such a “massive development” would have on already over stretched services like schools and medical centres as well as lead to traffic problems.

Developers Catesby Estates Ltd want to build the one, two, three, four and five bedroom houses on a 92 acre site close to Seven Sisters Road with access from Hazelwood Avenue via St Martins Road, St Davids Close and Dutchells Way.

They say the site is suitable for much needed housing stock and could “accommodate housing development without negatively impacting on surrounding areas”.

Included in the plan is a new community facility which could be new sports pitches, a community hall, allotments or even a cemetery.

But more than 120 people attended a public meeting in Hampden Park last week opposing the development, on land within the parish of Willingdon and Jevington.

They were supported by Eastbourne and Willingdon MP Caroline Ansell.

After the decision was deferred Mrs Ansell said, “This development was really lacking in the right infrastructure and could jeopardise much more appropriate housing sites and community facilities.

“I’m very pleased the council has listened to those concerns and the multitude that residents put forward too and deferred the application.

“I would have liked to have seen a refusal, but now the fight continues to persuade the council this is the wrong development in the wrong place.

“All the modelling and traffic studies really aren’t worth anything when local people know what it is to drive these congested roads.

“In my view Brodricklands is an unacceptable risk.”