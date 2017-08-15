New homes plan for Seaside

A car repair centre in Eastbourne could be knocked down to make way for nine new homes.

A planning application has been submitted to the council for 192 Seaside and 2a Hoad Road, which currently operates as A2Z Car Sales Ltd, to be demolished.

The plan is fior six two bedroom houses, a one bedroom bungalow and one two and one one bedroom flat with a retail unit and parking spaces built on the site.

Car parking will be provided for four cars.

CKA Architectural Copnsultants Ltd said the proposed properties have been sympathetically designed to fit with the surrounding area.

The existing buildings have been used for a number of years – and are still in use – as a car repair garage.