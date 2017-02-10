New guide demonstrates there’s so much to do in Wealden

This year’s ‘Wealden do the Best Attractions’ guide features 72 tourist destinations in the District.

“The range of activities on offer is staggering,” said Cllr Roy Galley, Wealden Cabinet member for Economic Development. “Activities include vineyard visits, climbing ranges, family-friendly fisheries, railways and country rambles, castles, cottages and a trampoline park with a unique ninja warrior assault course. There really is something for everyone in Wealden.

“Tourism supports 15 per cent of the jobs in Wealden and we will be exploring new ways to encourage the returns it bring our local businesses at our Wealden Tourism Conference on March 30 at Herstmonceux Castle.”

The Wealden do the Best Attractions 2017 is a handy fold-out guide which includes a map, contact details of all 72 attractions, listings of some of the main seasonal local events and a glimpse at the history of 14 of the places that make Wealden such a wonderful place to visit.

The free guide is being distributed to hotels, tourist destinations, libraries, businesses, farm shops and garden centres up to a two hour drive from Wealden. It will also be available from tourist information centres nationally and can be downloaded from the Wealden website, www.wealden.gov.uk, just search for ‘Wealden Attractions Guide’.

For day-by-day details of local events and visitor attractions, go to the Wealden do Sussex website (external link).

The launch event was held on Wednesday (February 8) at the Bridge Cottage Heritage Centre, the medieval Wealden Hall House in Uckfield, and attended by many representatives of the local tourism industry.