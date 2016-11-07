New Girl Guide unit will open

A new Girl Guide unit is opening in Eastbourne after Christmas.

There is currently just one Guide group in the central District of Eastbourne but there are several Brownie Units. This means there are not enough places for girls who want to progress on to Guides.

Hannah Cloutt is setting up the group.

She said, “I already run 10th Eastbourne Brownies and the leader, who will also be setting up the new Guide unit, is already a leader with 24th Eastbourne Rainbows.

“We both feel the opportunity for girls to be Guides is important enough for us both to take the time to run the new Guide Unit in addition to the Rainbow and Brownie units we already run.

“We are setting up the new Guide Unit from scratch, and would like to offer the opportunity for any girls in our area aged ten to 14 to join.”

Being a Guide gives girls, who might not otherwise get these opportunities, the chance to take part in a wealth of experiences, including outdoor adventure, learning new skills and taking part in residential events. They are also able to work towards gaining achievements such as the Baden Powell Award.

The organisation, which is a registered charity, also aims to give girls a caring and inspiring environment to grow in confidence and self-belief.

The new unit will be called 24th Eastbourne Guides.

IT will be running every Thursday evening in term time from 6.30pm to 8pm at St Elizabeth’s Church Hall, Victoria Drive. We will be starting the unit after Christmas.

Hannah is now hoping to hear from any girls who would like to join and from volunteers. They are also looking to fundraise.

To help or join email 24theastbourneguides@gmail.com.

