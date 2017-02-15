New flower shop opens at Eastbourne DGH

Peter Field, the Lord Lieutenant of East Sussex, has officially opened The Friends of Eastbourne Hospital’s new flower shop.

It is located by the entrance to the main public car park at Eastbourne DGH and offers visitors to the hospital and the local community the opportunity to purchase flowers and floral arrangements.

Harry Walmsley, Chairman of The Friends of Eastbourne Hospital, said, “The Friends were delighted the Lord Lieutenant was able to open our new flower shop.

“It was a great opportunity to show him what our skilled flower shop volunteers are able to provide. Their efforts to create an amazing wide range of flowers arrangements and displays are greatly appreciated by all those who use the flower shop.”