New Families for Autism shop to open in town centre

Local based charity Families for Autism is opening its new charity shop in Eastbourne next month.

The new shop and office can be found at 6 the Labyrinth, 7 Mark Lane, Eastbourne and will be selling a range of quality used items, such as clothes, toys, books, DVD’S, small electrical equipment and art and craft items made by the charities children and young people.

The new premises will provide an opportunity for the charity to engage direct with the community and will be a hub for sharing information to families needing support.

Mark Jones, trustee and chief executive officer, said, “This is an amazing opportunity for the charity to create volunteering opportunities for people on the autistic spectrum.

“They will be able to work within the shop, be supported through a training program, encouraged to develop their own personal skills and abilities, and hopefully will allow us to set the foundation for future employment prospects.

“All income generated through shop sales will continue to help build and establish Families for Autism as a unique service provider within Eastbourne and East Sussex”.

The charity will be officially opening its new shop on November 1 and looks forward to welcoming all visitors.

Families for Autism aims to support children and young people on the autistic spectrum by providing a range of activities and services in an autism friendly environment. They also support parents, carers and other family members by giving them some valuable respite time. The charity also provides opportunities for parents to meet to exchange ideas and discuss problems. Family outings and social events are organised throughout the year.

If you would like to get involved with this project, donate stock or volunteer, please get in contact with Mark Jones on 07415 137887 or via email at mark.jones@familiesforautism.com. Visit www.familiesforautism.com.

