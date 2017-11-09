New Eastbourne development could be another South Cliff Tower

Campaigners fighting to stop flats being built on a busy road in to Eastbourne fear the development could be the “modern day South Cliff Tower” if it goes ahead.

Town planners and a government inspector have already refused plans to demolish Ridgelands in Upland Road and build a single block of 10 flats.

The propsed development on the corner of Upland Road and East Dean Road SUS-170911-103921001

But developers Lucas Design have put in a new application to Eastbourne Borough Council for a new scheme of 10 flats in two two and a half storey blocks.

They say the latest scheme is more sympathetic to the character of the area, takes into consideration the government inspector’s concerns when the appeal was dismissed and meets all current council policies.

But neighbours living in the area, who objected to the original proposed development saying it would be an over development and lead to an increase in traffic and parking problems in Uplands Road and the A259 East Dean, say their concerns still stand.

And they fear the planned building, which they say is as high as two doubledecker buses, will be the modern day version of South Cliff Tower, the Meads block of flats which was hugely unpopular when it was built due to its sheer height and mass.

The view coming into Eastbourne from the A259 East Dean Road SUS-170911-103859001

Neil Farrin from the campaign group said, “These two buildings will be a modern day South Cliff Tower, a blot on the landscape.

“It will be seen from all around and more importantly, is this what we want visitors to see when they are coming into or leaving our lovely town?

“The building will tower over East Dean Road.

“The A259 is a busy road in and out of the town and there have already been several accidents. More traffic in the area will simply increase the danger of accidents.

“Added to that there is insufficient parking in the area.”

It is not yet known if the application will be considered at the next meeting of the planning committee on Tuesday November 22 or at the December meeting of council members.