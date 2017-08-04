New Eastbourne beach hut vandalised

A new state-of-the-art beach hut has been vandalised – after only having been on the seafront for just over a week.

The futuristic hut, which can be found opposite Seahouses Square, was the result of an international architectural design competition and had been unveiled last Wednesday (July 26).

Photo by Jo Oldfield

But it was discovered this morning (Friday) that someone had smashed its glass door.

Created by award-winning Irish architect Stephen Foley and fabricated by Kevin Hoy of Cutting Edge UK, the contemporary design was inspired by recent nationally significant archaeological discoveries in Eastbourne, including the Beachy Head Lady.

It is the first of a number of bespoke huts hoped to liven up the seafront – offering pop-up events as well as beach hut hire.

The next is expected to arrive in September.