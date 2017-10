A new store is set to open its doors in the former Thornton’s shop in Eastbourne town centre.

Hotel Chocolat is set to open in Terminus Road the coming weeks.

No Caption ABCDE SUS-170703-100246003

The company dates back to 1993 and has 93 shops as well as cafés and restaurants.

Hotel Chocolat is one of the world’s few chocolate makers to actually grow cocoa on its own Rabot Estate plantation in Saint Lucia.