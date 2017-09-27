New bus lanes proposed for Old Town and Willingdon

A bus lane heading out of Eastbourne towards Polegate, new cycleways and a second bus lane along part of Victoria Drive are just some of the improvements planned by highways engineers to cope with traffic troublespots now and in years to come.

Officials say that with the demand for new housing and commercial development in the South Wealden and Eastbourne areas, the existing transport network will be unable to cope and have come up with a raft of plans which are currently out for consultation.

Part of the multi-million pound scheme would see a northbound bus lane along stretches of Eastbourne Road at Willingdon, which engineers say would improve bus journey times, a new 30mph speed limit along Eastbourne Road from Coopers Hill to the junction with the A27 at Polegate and another northbound bus lane from the Ocklynge School end of Victoria Drive to the junction with Willingdon Road.

Other improvements proposed include better facilities for bus users, Real Time Passenger Information signs and improved cycle routes.

Public information events were held earlier this month and consultation is ongoing until November 10.

A Highways spokesperson said, “East Sussex County Council has identified a number of locations which may become more heavily congested as a result of increased road traffic from new developments, and has examined measures that could minimise this likely increase in congestion.

“A study recognised improvements to key A22/A27 junctions would not be sufficient alone, and the suitability of the existing local road network would need to be considered too.

“It also supported developments in bus priority, cycling and walking measures as a way to provide increased travel choice and create a “step change” in the use of sustainable transport.

“A package of measures on the A295; A22/A27; A2270; and A2021 corridors linking Hailsham, Polegate and Eastbourne have been identified to support the proposed housing and commercial developments in the area with a particular focus on sustainable transport improvements for buses, cyclists and pedestrians.”

To look at the proposals and comment on the consultation visit https://consultation.eastsussex.gov.uk