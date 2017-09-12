New accessible changing facility opens on Eastbourne seafront

A new, state of the art accessible changing space has opened on the seafront today (Tuesday).

Offering a safe, hygienic, and dignified changing facility for users with additional needs, the facility is located next to Eastbourne Bandstand on the Middle Grand Parade.

The new facility

Made possible through funding from Eastbourne Borough Council, the Changing Places facility, created by iHUS Adapt & Build, offers further equipment for those who cannot use standard accessible toilets.

Changing Places toilets provide a height adjustable changing bench, a tracking hoist system, a screen to allow extra privacy and enough space for the user and up to two carers.

The need for these facilities comes after research by Changing Places Consortium shows that, across the UK, more than 250,000 disabled people and their families cannot take part in everyday opportunities because of a lack of public Changing Places toilets.

Eastbourne Borough Council lead cabinet member for tourism and enterprise, councillor Margaret Bannister said, “Everybody should be able to enjoy day-to-day activities which is why it is vital for our town to provide these essential facilities to disabled visitors to enhance people’s lives and make visiting the town much easier.

“With two Changing Places, one on Eastbourne Seafront and one in the Arndale Shopping Centre, we look forward to welcoming new visitors to our fantastic destination.

“We believe the facilities will genuinely make a difference to people’s lives.”

Director at iHUS Adapt & Build Ltd, Ben Hickey said, “It’s been fantastic to work with a client that shares our passion for accessibility. “Phillip Oakland and the Eastbourne team have been a pleasure to work with, and we’ve no doubt that their iHUS Changing Places toilet will help to showcase this beautiful coastline to a wealth of new disabled visitors.”

The Eastbourne Seafront team said it would like to thank the ‘User’ focus group and The Eastbourne Access Group for their valuable expert input and iHUS for the design and installation, which has helped to deliver this much needed facility.

The Eastbourne Seafront Changing Places can be accessed by asking any member of the Seafront Team. Alternatively, the team offer a membership scheme which will provide the user with their own entry fob free of charge.

To become a member visit www.eastbourne.gov.uk/changing-places or apply at the Seafront Office or the Tourist Information Centre.