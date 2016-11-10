Never Forget: Remembrance services around Eastbourne this weekend

Remembrance services in Eastbourne and surrounding areas this weekend will commemorate those fallen in conflict.

There will be a Rememberance event in Eastbourne Arndale Centre tomorrow (Friday, November 11) at 10.45am.

From 10.40am the same day is an event organised by Eastbourne War Memorial Housing Society at the memorial cottages in Victoria Drive.

The deputy mayor and vicar of St Elisabeth’s Church will be in attendance as well as children from Ocklynge School and ex-service personnel.

Also on Friday, Friends of Hampden Park will hold the annual Remembrance Service at 10.30am at the War Memorial in the park.

The Royal Sussex Association bring the colours each year and the mayor and MP will be attending, alongside cadets and students from Eastbourne Academy and the choir.

Cllr Chris Hardy will be attending the Armistice Day wreath-laying and service at Wannock War Memorial in Polegate on Friday.

Meanwhile, in Pevensey on the same day the local branch of the Royal British Legion will hold its annual service of Remembrance in the Memorial Garden at St Wilfrid’s Church at 10.50am.

On Saturday (November 12) a commemorative poppy train arrives in town around 1.52pm for anyone wishing to pay their respects.

That evening, the mayor will attend a Choral Society concert at All Saints Church, Hailsham, at 7.25pm.

On Remembrance Sunday itself (November 13), the parade to Eastbourne War Memorial will start at the RAFA Club in Wish Road at 10.15am, and will be followed by the traditional wreath laying and service.

At 3pm, there will be a service at Butts Brow for the crew of the American bomber, Ruthless.

In Pevensey the Remembrance Sunday service will be held in St Nicolas Church, starting at 10.50am.