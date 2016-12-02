Neon Noel ... and a world record attempt in Eastbourne

The Neon Noel light spectacular on Eastbourne Town Hall will begin tonight (Friday, December 2) at the Little Christmas in Little Chelsea event.

The four minute light, visual and audio show illuminated onto the clock tower takes place every Friday, Saturday and Sunday from December 2 until December 18 with the first show today at 4.30pm.

Crowds enjoying Neon Noel last year

It is part of the Little Christmas, which has been extended to a two-day event today and tomorrow (Saturday) and organisers are planning to break a Christmas cracker world record this year.

The Christmas extravaganza takes place on the streets of South Street and Grove Road with music, street entertainment, food and drink, late night shopping and market stalls.

Santa will be in residence at his winter wonderland grotto in Old Stable Mews, South Street, from 4pm to 9pm on Friday and 12.30pm to 8pm on Saturday. Disney’s Frozen princesses will perform and real reindeer will be available to feed and pet on Friday, with a visit from a petting zoo on Saturday.

There will also be a school choir competition and Christmas carols, a funfair with inflatables, and X Factor finalist Hannah Bradbeer and an Adele tribute will perform on the main stage.

This year, Little Chelsea Traders Association is attempting to get 1,300 Eastbourne names into the record books. Assembling at 11am on Saturday December 3, participants armed with crackers will create a chain linking arms from Eastbourne Central Library along Grove Road to the Town Hall and down South Street to The Eagle pub, with crackers being pulled as the Town Hall strikes its 12th strike at midday.

The current record is 1,077 simultaneous cracker pullers. Register for the event at www.littlechelseaeb.co.uk/news

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1 Make our website your homepage at www.eastbourneherald.co.uk

2 Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/eastbourne.herald

3 Follow us on Twitter @Eastbournenews

4 Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Eastbourne Herald - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.