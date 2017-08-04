Nature Tots programme will give kids a sense of the great outdoors

The Nature Tots programme is promising outdoor adventures for the under fives.

Nature Tots is run by the Sussex Wildlife Trust and has proved so successful at the Woods Mill Nature Reserve that it has been rolled out to different areas of Sussex, including the Seven Sisters Country Park at Eastbourne.

It gets underway in September with a full programme of events aimed at building confidence and a love of the natural world in children aged three - five.

The children will explore the woodland, meadows or coast with stories, games and woodcraft activities: From den building to nature art; making mud monsters with twig hair and leaf teeth, there is something for everyone.

They will find out all about their local wildlife and how to care for it with hands-on activities such as pond dipping, bug hunting and making bird feeders or winter homes for insects.

Achievable tasks are designed to build self-esteem, develop social skills and physical coordination through successfully completing new challenges.

Under close supervision by qualified Forest School staff and trained volunteers, the children learn to clamber over fallen trees or use traditional woodworking tools such as bow saws and drills to make their own wooden wheels or medallions.

Sessions are themed around the changing seasons and this autumn we will be squishing blackberries to make smoothies, caching acorns and having a go at Hapa Zome, the Japanese art of beating up leaves with a mallet to decorate cloth.

Tots are encouraged to tackle woodland craft skills for themselves, and gain a sense of achievement from successfully completing tasks.

The sessions will encourage independent learning and team working – all of which will help to boost communication skills, problem solving, physical development and creativity.

The sessions will happen rain or shine so be ready to get wet and muddy.

The Eastbourne sessions will be taking place on Wednesdays.

Children must be accompanied by an adult and booking is essential. For further information and online booking please visit: sussexwildlifetrust.org.uk/naturetots.

