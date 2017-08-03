Mystery surrounds death of man on Seaford beach

Police and the coroner’s officer are still seeking to identify an elderly man whose body was found in the sea at Seaford.

The man, believed to be in his seventies, was found unconscious in the sea at the edge of the beach opposite Marine Parade, Seaford, just after 4pm on Tuesday (August 1) .

Clothes believed to have belonged to him were found on the beach near to where he was spotted, said police.

Emergency services attended and he was given medical aid including CPR but sadly he was confirmed dead at the scene shortly afterwards.

A postmortem is due to take place on Friday (August 4), say Sussex Police, and at this time the death is not being treated as suspicious.

However, detailed enquiries have so far failed to establish his identity.

The man is described as white, 6ft tall, of slim build, balding with grey hair. He was clean shaven, and was wearing a pair of red swimming shorts.

The clothing found on the beach included a red, white and blue narrow striped short-sleeved Marks and Spencer shirt, a pink or purple v-neck jumper, beige Marks and Spencer trousers with a beige belt, beige socks, black leather slip-on ‘Padders’ shoes.

There was no wallet and the only personal items found were two keys on a fob. One was a Yale key for a door and the other was a Volvo car key, possibly a C30 model, said police.

Coroners Officer David Tye said: “Despite widespread local enquiries we have so far not been able to trace the address or the car which are related to the two keys.

“From the circumstances it seems possible that he is local to East Sussex or nearby, had gone for a swim that afternoon, and somehow got into difficulties.

“Perhaps he lives on his own, but we are optimistic that someone will recognise his description and get in touch with us.

“You can contact us online or by calling 101, quoting serial 1001 of 01/08.”