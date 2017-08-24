Mystery of man found dead on beach

Mystery surrounds the death of a man who was washed up on an Eastbourne beach earlier this year.

The body of Jer Le Leow, a 23-year-old student, was found by walker Jane McMahon on rocks on a beach between Holywell and Bede’s School on February 3 this year.

An inquest at Eastbourne heard this week that it was unclear how Mr Leow had ended up in the sea and it is not believed he had fallen from cliffs at Beachy Head into the water.

His family, who he lived with in Welling in Kent, also does not believe he intended to take his own life.

The inquest at Eastbourne Town Hall heard Mr Leow, whose family originates from Malaysia, was a gifted and talented student as a youngster and was studying computers at Queen Mary University after a degree course in biochemistry.

His father Hock Leow said his son had suffered from anxiety and depression in the past but had seemed better in recent months although spent a lot of time alone playing online games and building computers.

The family said Mr Leow had gone missing from their home on January 12 and they contacted police.

The Met Police launched an appeal for information and bank records show Mr Leow was in McDonalds in Eastbourne on January 13.

But after that there were no sightings of him and no contact.

Retired Eastbourne police Detective Sergeant Dave Tye said when Mr Leow’s body was found on the beach, it had been in the water for a considerable time.

His body was recovered by Eastbourne coastguards.

East Sussex coroner Alan Craze said the circumstances remained a mystery.

“This is one of those rare cases when the inquest fails to provide the answers the family is looking for,” said Mr Craze.

“We are nowhere near the standard of proof that would allow me to bring in a verdict of suicide.

“Mr Leow wasn’t seen in the town, he didn’t leave a note or send a text. We will never know what the circumstances were as to how he ended up in Eastbourne, or indeed in the sea.”

An open verdict was recorded by the coroner.