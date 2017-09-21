Mystery of haze will never be known, says Eastbourne MP

The cause of the chemical haze which hung over Birling Gap and parts of Eastbourne last month may never be known, according to MP Stephen Lloyd.

The MP said a number of bodies he contacted, including the Maritime and Coastguard Agency, told him they could not identify the gas having not taken samples.

It appears no sample was taken which could have helped identify the cause of the haze

“This is simply not good enough,” said Mr Lloyd. “Imagine the haze had been even 20 per cent more toxic.”

The cause of the haze, which left many members of the public with streaming eyes and sore throats, may now never be identified.

“Members of the public affected by the gas could have suffered a much more severe reaction,” said Mr Lloyd. “The possible consequences certainly would not have been pretty.”

He said communicating with various statutory bodies about the issue had been like ‘swimming through treacle’.

Mr Lloyd said he would demand a clear reason why samples were not taken and a coherent plan for successfully collecting samples should a similar event occur again.