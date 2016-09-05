Mysterious wooden birds appear in Seaford and Newhaven

People in Seaford and Newhaven have been left scratching their heads after mysterious wooden artworks appeared in the towns overnight.

The brightly-painted bird figures, which have been seen dotted around both towns, are thought to have appeared sometime before last Sunday (September 4).

Walking bird on Exceat Bridge. Photo by Shirley Lowe.

At least six figures have been seen so far including in Steyne Road and Blatchington Pond in Seaford as well as at Denton Corner and near the A259 roundabout in Newhaven. Another figure - a blue spotted bird (pictured) - has been seen on Exceat Bridge.

While unusual some residents are drawing comparisons to another mysterious wave of street art seen in Peacehaven around this time last year. In last year's wave of mysterious art works 10 bins in the town were painted yellow and blue to appear like Minions, the iconic characters from popular children's film Despicable Me.

Despite the 'Binions' popularity, no one ever came forward to claim responsibility prompting some to think the same artist - or artists - may also be responsible for the sudden appearance of the birds .

Although it's unclear if there is any connection between the two events, the artist behind the painted wooden birds - who has been dubbed 'Planksie' by one local resident - has also left the local authorities bemused. So far Seaford Town Council, Newhaven Town Council and Lewes District Council, have all said they have no knowledge of were the birds have come from.

One of the mysterious art works in Blatchington Pond in Seaford. Photo by Shirley Lowe.

If you know anything more about the birds, drop us a line on 01323 414 485 or email sussex.express@jpress.co.uk.

Photos by Shirley Lowe, used with permission.

